In The Beginning

The .357 Magnum sixgun, which originally came from Smith & Wesson in 1935, was tested early on by a young Elmer Keith who had already come up with his Heavy Loaded .38 Special for use in the Smith & Wesson .38/44 Heavy Duty and .38/44 Outdoorsman. Both of these .38 Specials were built on the large .44 Special Smith & Wesson frame that had been used for the Triple-Lock and the 1926 Model. Keith elected to stay with his .38 Special loads even in the new .357 Magnum. His load at the time consisted of his #358429 Lyman/Ideal bullet loaded over 13.5 grains of #2400. This was a very heavy load then and still is. In fact, #2400 is hotter than it was back then. Muzzle velocity was over 1,400 fps and even today it is still hotter than many factory .357 Magnum loads.

Skeeter Skelton started reloading just a few short years before I did and probably found himself in the same situation regarding brass. At about the same time, Ray Thompson designed what I still consider the best standard-weight cast bullet ever to come from the mind of man for the .38 Special and .357 Magnum.

Keith’s bullet had a long nose to fill out the cylinder of his .38 Special Heavy-Frame sixguns and also a large single lube groove along with one deep crimping groove. Thompson’s bullet is quite different. The nose is shorter, the lube grooves are smaller, it has two crimping grooves and also a gas check fits on the base. Thompson designed his bullet with two crimping grooves, the top one to be used with .357 Magnum brass; the lower one with .38 Special brass. This use of the lower groove allowed for more powder space in the .38 Special case.

I’d like to be able say accuracy using short cases in Magnum-length cylinders will always be good. However, whether the situation is .32 Long in .32 Magnums, .44 Specials in .44 Magnums, .45 S&W in .45 Colt, or .38 Specials fired in .357 Magnum sixguns, it’s always the same — the answer can only be found by actually shooting the loads in each individual sixgun. Most of the time, loads will be very accurate, sometimes they will be mediocre and once in a while the groups will look like they were made with a shotgun. The only way to find out is to actually shoot the loads. Every sixgun is like people; they all have individual personalities.