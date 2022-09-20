The Guns

The Model 8 became the Model 81 and then was joined by the pump-action Models 14 and 141. Later, Remington even chambered their model 760 pump gun in .35 Remington. All of these are long gone, as are the three original Remington rimless rifle cartridges; however, the .35 Remington remains. It was first chambered by Marlin in their Model 336 in 1953. Over the early years it was not only offered in the rifle version, but also the 20″ straight-gripped Texan (1953–1964) and the 16 ¼” Marauder (1963–1964). I spent much time dreaming over Remington advertisements of these rifles in the outdoor magazines of the time.

Over the years a few other rifles, most notably bolt actions, have been offered in .35 Remington. Today the Marlin remains and Henry Repeating Arms announced they are chambering the .35 Remington in their Big Boy. The Thompson/Center Contender Super 14 has also been offered in .35 Remington and when a good friend wanted to get into handgun hunting, this is exactly what I recommended to him and he has never been disappointed.

While .35 caliber rifles are popular in the rest of the world, not so much here. My friend Paco Kelly identifies 27 standard and four well-known wildcat .35 caliber cartridges and all of them are gone, including such excellent offerings as the .356 Winchester, .358 Winchester and the .35 Whelen — only the .35 Remington remains.

Factory cartridge offerings in the .35 Remington are mostly found in the 200-grain weight range. There are also some 150-grain loads; however, the .35 Remington is at its best with the heavier bullets. To check the potential of the .35 Remington, I test-fired three factory loads — Federal 200 RN, Hornady 200 FTX and Remington 200 Core-Lokt. In a 20″ barrel, these clocked out at 2,070 fps, 2,038 fps and 1,994 fps, respectively, so it is easy to see the .35 Remington is not overly powerful.

However, it does its job at the front end without being overly punishing at the back end. Switching to the 16 ¼” Marauder barrel length saw these velocities come in at 1,934 fps, 2,024 fps and 1,874 fps again respectively. The .35 Remington is certainly not a high-power Magnum; however, it has been doing just fine on deer, feral pigs and black bears for well over a century now. Most users report it is more effective than the venerable .30-30.