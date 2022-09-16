Of all the cartridges I load, the .45 Colt is my favorite. Sure, there are better cartridges for certain applications, but no other cartridge stands-in and handles every chore thrown its way like the .45 Colt. It has the broadest range on the power spectrum of just about any cartridge out there. Yes sir, the Granddaddy of pistol cartridges can be loaded from mild to wild, performing and perfecting, with the right load.

Designed in 1873 for the Colt Single-Action Army, the voluminous case could hold 40 grains of black powder under a 250-grain radiused flat-nosed bullet with a tiny meplat. Velocity was right around 900 FPS depending on barrel length. It quickly earned its reputation as a manstopper.

Fast forward a hundred years and Ruger released its Blackhawk in .45 Colt. Now we can load the classic cartridge to unheard of velocities over 1,200 FPS, with bullets weighing over 300 grains. Throw in some bullets with large nose flats and we have a cartridge transformation capable of taking the largest game in North America.

The Elmer Keith-designed Lyman/Ideal 454424, is a favorite of mine for many reasons, the first being its hard-hitting flat nose. Second is purely nostalgia, I love the grand old man. Third, I made my first handgun kill using this bullet on a cow elk.