Looking for empty brass for reloading? You and everyone else in the world. However, Missouri-based and family-owned Starline Brass is churning it out as fast as humanly possible. They even found it in their hearts to send a couple of bags of 6.5 Creedmoor to a poor, starving magazine editor who has perfected the art of begging.

Starline is one of the biggest players in the reloading market and are well known for the high-quality but reasonably priced empty brass. Whether you’re looking for .222 Remington hulls or .56-60 Spencer and countless calibers in-between, Starline is the go-to brass supplier for countless reloading enthusiasts.

StarlineBrass.com

