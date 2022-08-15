Casting Call

Rugged 1911s and cast bullets go together better than prime rib and horseradish. A true-blue combination, I have three favorite samples I’ve included in the evaluation of this mighty-fine shooter. Shooting was done at 50 feet with my forearms resting on a 6×6″ carpeted block. Being 28 degrees out, I had the range to myself, a perk for those willing to brave the cold. Ammo was loaded on my Dillon 550C progressive press.

The first load consists of a cast bullet from MP Molds. It’s the second mold I ever bought from the Slovenian master mold maker, Miha. It’s a 200-grain radiused flat-nose HP design. The pentagonal HP design peels back in petal fashion like expensive factory ammunition.

When a good friend stated it looks like it feeds well, I told him, “Like a steak down a Labrador’s gullet.” And it does! My pet load consists of 6 grains of 231. Velocity runs 980 FPS. Accuracy averaged 1.1″ for 3 groups of 5 shots.

The next slug is Lyman’s famous 452374, a classic round-nose bullet design. Loaded over 5.3 grains of 231, it chugs along at 850 FPS. This bullet feeds extremely well and is also quite accurate. Accuracy averaged just under 1.5″, with tight clusters of 3 shots running a confidence boosting 0.5″. Must be operator error here, eh, on the other two rounds?

Lastly, we have Lee’s 230-grain truncated cone design. I have a six-cavity mold and casting with it makes a pile of projectiles in a hurry. It’s one of my favorite bullets for the .45ACP with its large, flat meplat. My favorite load is again 5.3 grains of 231, which pushes this bullet just over 860 FPS. While quite accurate in other guns, this bullet/load combination came in 3rd accuracywise but kept all groups under 2″ for 5-shots — still respectable.