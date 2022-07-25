Smith & Wesson 10mm M&P

Shooting The 10mm M&P

Dunno ’bout y’all, but when testing shooting characteristics, trigger pull is very high up on my list. One selling point S&W is emphasizing on this pistol is its new flat-faced trigger, a trendy thing right now. My friend John Strayer, a Five-Gun Master in IDPA competition and winner of many state and regional championship titles commented, “I got away from the M&P because I didn’t like that two-piece curved trigger, but this is an M&P trigger I like!”

An early complaint with M&P triggers was mushy reset and S&W promises a crisper one on this pistol. Trigger feel is based on sense of touch and thus very subjective, but I didn’t find the reset especially palpable, particularly in rapid fire.

Measured on a Lyman Digital Trigger Gauge, trigger weight averaged 5.418 lbs. at the “toe” or bottom edge of the trigger and 6.175 lbs. from the center, where our finger is actually likely to be. The break was clean. I for one was happy with it.

One thing I’ve never cared for on the M&P was difficulty in hitting the slide release lever on slide-lock reloads, which is indisputably faster than the slide tug method. On this gun, I was happy to find the lever protruded enough to make the faster technique simple and positive. Empty magazines always dropped cleanly and fresh mag insertion was always positive, thanks to the tapered top of the mag and the well-flared magazine well.

I loved those big, high iron sights. They gave an excellent sight picture and drew cleanly from a Leather Arsenal Summer Surprise leather IWB holster built for a Springfield XD45 long-slide with high sights. I could see the high, non-ramped front sight being a snag point in a skeletonized Yaqui Slide type holster, though. The high rear sight worked well against the edge of the belt for emergency one-handed “wounded defender” slide operation.

The thumb safety was reasonably ergonomic and more positive than the ones on some earlier M&Ps. With the popularity of appendix carry, more shooters are appreciating this feature. I’ve documented enough cases where the bad guy got the good guy’s gun and couldn’t shoot him because he couldn’t find “the switch that turns on the gun,” so I appreciate manual safeties. I applaud S&W for giving you the choice.

Recoil? If you’ve shot this type of pistol with .45 ACP +P (185-grain at 1,140 fps) you’ve pretty much shot the 10mm version with a 180-grain 10mm bullet going just a bit faster. The heavier “bear loads,” of course, will kick more. Light training loads will be pussycats by comparison.

As noted earlier, the sharply stippled grip was more help than hurt when shooting. I could see it getting tiresome for a thousand-round-a-day training course, but I don’t know anyone who takes full-power 10mms to those events. Speaking as an elderly cripple, when I go to those things, I go down by, oh, about one millimeter. A thousand rounds of full-power Ten a day isn’t training so much as its Iron Man Competition. Frankly, all on the test team who fired the M&P 10mm found it fun to shoot.

Carry? I wore it for a day in the Leather Arsenal holster. No issues. A T-shirt kept the stippling from being a problem, which I suspect it would have been if carried under the tee and tight against bare skin.