Sinclair International Hand Press

With this solid but compact stainless-steel bench-top press, precision handloading of rifle cartridges during load development can be an easy operation on the range. Designed for use with precision reloading dies, this arbor press eliminates the need for repeated mallet blows to de-prime and neck size your brass in the field and is ideal for all bullet seating applications.

The Sinclair/L.E. Wilson Micro-Adjust Bullet Seater shown on the press holds the bullet in perfect alignment with the case mouth and has a 0.0005″ click-adjustable micrometer to tailor bullet seating depth to your rifle barrel’s throat. Add the neck sizing and de-priming components and you’ll have everything you need to fine tune your loads in the field.

MSRP: Press $150.
Micrometer bullet seater $130–$160
Brownells.com 

