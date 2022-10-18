Real Deal or Pea Shooter?

A Change In Attitude

When shooters pick up a shotgun weighing less than 6 lbs., they almost always feel undergunned. The dramatic improvement in shotshells over the last several decades — most notably harder shot, progressive burning powders and improved wad technology — has created loads lethal for small upland birds like bobwhite quail and dove, for large upland birds like pheasant and even for waterfowl.

For a long time, the ¾ oz. of shot contained in a standard 28-gauge shell has been considered to be a “square load.” It’s not really true, for how could something fit into a rounded cylinder be square? The concept is more important — as payload speed increases there is less weight on the pellets at the bottom of the stack. More pellets stay together, there is less pattern deformation and the majority of the shot arrives on target at the same time. Efficient and excellent patterns have contributed to making the 28 gauge a fan-favorite regardless if the load is truly square.

The light recoil also means you can shoot a 28 gauge all day long. Sore shoulders on a high-volume shoot are a thing of the past and the efficiency is one reason we’re seeing the ¾-oz. load carried forward into other gauges. RST Shotshells has gone so far as to produce a short, 2″ carrying a ¾-oz. load in a 12 gauge. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery and if you shoot the RST two-incher then you’ve just turned your 12 bore into a 28 gauge.