The .300 BLK Conversion
Having buckets of 5.56/.223 brass, with mountains of handloads, I’m pretty well set for life. However, 15 years ago I read about a cartridge called the .300 BLK. I learn 5.56/.223 brass can be converted to .300 BLK brass. Hmmm …
Buying a small hobbyist chop-saw, dies and bullet molds, I start converting brass. Chopping the necks, I form it, trim it to length, neck chamfer and finally load .300 BLK cartridges.
Fueled by thriftiness and a fondness for tinkering, I find handloading enjoyable. Now, with all the “free” .300 BLK brass and handloads, all I needed was a rifle …