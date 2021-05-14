Oh, Rats?

Every range has them — Range Rats. They’re not beady-eyed, long-tailed rodents, but die-hard shooters who frequent the range almost daily. They hate sitting around the house but love shooting. Usually retired, they have plenty of time on their hands.

Their cars are pre-packed with guns, ammo, targets and range essentials, allowing them to leave at a moment’s notice. Sound familiar? They are salt-of-the-earth shooters and are known affectionately as Range Rats.