Pickle Jar Plinkers

Both my grandmothers married farmers and always said how good they felt having a cellar full of canned goods for winter. We’re talking Mason jars here, along with a freezer full of farm beef. Can’t say I disagree …

Like my Grandmas, I like my cellar well-stocked with filled pickle jars, too! Except mine are filled to the brim with handloads. This gives me a secure feeling, ready for a long winter, dreaming about the upcoming spring, summer and fall and all the shooting I’ll be doing. Full pickle jars just have a way of doing that to a person.