For metallic cartridge reloaders, there is nothing quite so valuable as a loading manual with all the latest data on popular calibers. For a writer, there’s nothing quite so flattering as being invited to contribute to such a project.

So can it be said about Nosler Reloading Guide No. 9, an 800-page hardcover gem with not a speck of wasted space. From the Table of Contents to the final seven lined and otherwise blank pages for notes, you will find observations and anecdotes from many of the finest outdoor and gun writers on the landscape, and I was delighted to take on a couple of chores for this edition, writing about the .257 Roberts and the .357 Magnum.

Edited by John R. Nosler, now president of the company and the third generation of this legendary family, Reloading Guide No. 9 does something the other volumes have done that I think is a class act. There is a section dedicated to those who have moved on to that big campfire over the horizon. It always is worth pausing for a moment and thinking good thoughts for these individuals, who contributed so much over their lifetimes to guide new generations of shooters and hunters.

You’ll find some reputable bylines here, including Mike Venturino, Roy Huntington, Tom Gresham, Holt Bodinson, Craig Boddington, Wayne van Zwoll, Jon R. Sundra, Ron Spomer, Richard Mann, Bob Nosler, Tom McHale, Massad Ayoob, John Taffin, Charles E. Petty, Layne Simpson, Bryce Towsley, John Barsness and so many other names serious gun people will recognize. It’s humbling to be allowed in such company. Some of these guys are pals of mine, and being able to say that is the kind of thing I wish my dad and grandpa were still around to hear.