Nosler Reloading Guide No. 9
800 Pages of Handloading Wisdom
For metallic cartridge reloaders, there is nothing quite so valuable as a loading manual with all the latest data on popular calibers. For a writer, there’s nothing quite so flattering as being invited to contribute to such a project.
So can it be said about Nosler Reloading Guide No. 9, an 800-page hardcover gem with not a speck of wasted space. From the Table of Contents to the final seven lined and otherwise blank pages for notes, you will find observations and anecdotes from many of the finest outdoor and gun writers on the landscape, and I was delighted to take on a couple of chores for this edition, writing about the .257 Roberts and the .357 Magnum.
Edited by John R. Nosler, now president of the company and the third generation of this legendary family, Reloading Guide No. 9 does something the other volumes have done that I think is a class act. There is a section dedicated to those who have moved on to that big campfire over the horizon. It always is worth pausing for a moment and thinking good thoughts for these individuals, who contributed so much over their lifetimes to guide new generations of shooters and hunters.
You’ll find some reputable bylines here, including Mike Venturino, Roy Huntington, Tom Gresham, Holt Bodinson, Craig Boddington, Wayne van Zwoll, Jon R. Sundra, Ron Spomer, Richard Mann, Bob Nosler, Tom McHale, Massad Ayoob, John Taffin, Charles E. Petty, Layne Simpson, Bryce Towsley, John Barsness and so many other names serious gun people will recognize. It’s humbling to be allowed in such company. Some of these guys are pals of mine, and being able to say that is the kind of thing I wish my dad and grandpa were still around to hear.
I’ve had the honor of writing quick articles in past Nosler manuals so when my autographed copy of No. 9 arrived a few days ago, I actually started reading some of the short essays by all of these guys. There is some really good writing in here.
I started reloading some 40 years ago. I’ve probably saved hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars and in the process, I’ve spent many enjoyable hours at the loading bench, then at the range, then back to the loading bench, then out to a hunting camp somewhere. Those are things upon which one cannot place a value, and some of that is found in these pages as well.
New in this edition is data for nine new cartridges: the 20 Nosler, 22 Nosler, 24 Nosler, 6mm Creedmoor, 6mm XC, 6.5 Precision Rifle Cartridge, 27 Nosler, 7.62×39 and 33 Nosler. You will also find a short feature on Nosler cartridges, and details on each type of bullet this Bend, Oregon company produces.
There are illustrations including cross-section artwork of Nosler bullets, life-sized cartridge illustrations showing dimensions and shoulder angles, and overall length. There is technical information for every cartridge, plus a variety of bullet recommendations with their listed weights.
Last time around, in Nosler #8, I had the opportunity to write about my favorite big bore handgun caliber, the .41 Remington Magnum. In this new edition, that honor went to Mark Hampton, and he’s done a dandy job.
Several years ago, Nosler took this tack with their loading manuals; inviting gun writers to offer their perspectives. It was one of the smartest editorial decisions I’ve ever seen because not only is this reloading manual educational, it’s entertaining. These people write from experience, and some of those experiences have been colorful over the years.
The value of a good reloading manual is probably impossible to estimate. I keep several above my loading bench for reference, from a lot of different bullet manufacturers. You’ll find the Nosler volumes, plus books from Hornady, Speer, Lyman and the Hodgdon’s Annual Manual. Working with modern propellants is no guessing game because a mistake can cost you a good gun and maybe some personal injury. Pay attention to the loading data in Nosler No. 9 and you won’t be straying into the weeds.
People who push the envelope can sometimes be recognized as developers of wildcat cartridges. Other people can be known as “those guys with all the blown-up guns.” A major mistake in reloading goes well beyond the “Oops” stage. That’s why you will find a section featuring basic reloading precautions. It tells about smokeless propellants, primers and offers warnings about improper treatment of cartridge brass.
Best part of all, you can purchase this manual online at the Nosler website. The cost is $24.95, and this would make a heck of a gift for some reloader on your Christmas list, or for a birthday, or for that Dad or Grad whose special time is coming in June.
Education continues through one’s lifetime. Books such as Nosler’s Reloading Guides are part of that process.