New Products August
2021 Issue
Bullets for the 405 Winchester
Northern Precision
Northern Precision now offers Bullets for the 405 Winchester. They come in a variety of standard and custom weights. These start at 225 grains and include a 265-grain and the 300-grain. Custom weights can also be made. Bullets are made in lead tip, round nose. A spitzer will soon be offered. There are also bonded core bullets for hunting and non-bonded for sight-ins. MSRP: From $25 for a box of 50 non-bonded; $35 for a box of 25 bonded. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
ACRIUS Over Under Series
Legacy Sports/Pointer Shotguns
Legacy Sports and Pointer Shotguns introduce the ACRIUS Shotguns. The ACRIUS Over-Under Series is affordable, reliable and a natural upgrade for an experienced hunter or for a youngster’s first shotgun. Features include a walnut stock, five chokes, extractors, raised vent ribs, crisp mechanical triggers, chrome lined barrels, barrel selector and shot-after-shot consistency. MSRP: $589. For more info: (800) 534-229, LegacySports.com/brands/Pointer/
Remington 870 +2 Magazine Tube Extension Kit
XS Sights
The Remington 870 +2 Magazine Tube Extension Kit from XS Sights increases the capacity of standard Remington 870 shotguns by two shotshells and allows the mounting of additional tactical upgrades. The magazine tube extension kit includes a factory detent removal tool, a 45″ Wolff 12-gauge extended spring and the +2 extension tube. MSRP: $80. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Trijicon Tenmile 4.5-30x56
Trijicon
The Trijicon Tenmile 4.5-30×56 gives tactical shooters the tools necessary to acquire, identify and engage targets. It features a user-selectable red or green illuminated, first focal plane reticle available in MOA or MRAD configuration, extra-low dispersion glass and fully multi-coated broadband anti-reflective lenses. Crisp windage and elevation adjusters offer ultra-precise tracking with Return to Zero elevation control. MSRP: $2,675. For more info: Trijicon.com
X-TRM Razor Digital
Walker’s
Walker’s introduces the X-TRM Razor Digital with Bluetooth Earmuffs that provides hearing protection. Improved from the original Razor earmuffs, the X-TRM Razor Digital features comfort GEL ear pads and a cool mesh headband. The X-TRM Razor Digital with Bluetooth has an NRR rating of 23 and produces clear digital sound. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: WalkersGameEar.com
Drury Outdoor Turkey Mouth Calls
Hunters Specialties
Hunters Specialties announces a series of turkey mouth calls designed by 6-time world champion turkey caller, Mark Drury. The Drury Outdoor Turkey Mouth Calls include the Tongue Cutter, Tongue Cutter Plus, Tongue Inverter and Ghost Tongue Mouth Call. All have aluminum frames and three reeds of 0.003″ latex. Mark tightened up the reed spacing and used a flat tongue instead of a pointed one to get more performance out of the mouth calls. For more info: (877) 269-8490, HSStrut.com
X-TRM Razor Digital
Walker’s
Walker’s introduces the X-TRM Razor Digital with Bluetooth Earmuffs that provides hearing protection. Improved from the original Razor earmuffs, the X-TRM Razor Digital features comfort GEL ear pads and a cool mesh headband. The X-TRM Razor Digital with Bluetooth has an NRR rating of 23 and produces clear digital sound. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: WalkersGameEar.com
360° ARG Pistol Grip
Mid-Evil Industries
Mid-Evil Industries introduces the 360° ARG Pistol Grip, an innovative rifle grip for AR-style mounts and precision chassis that accept AR-style grips. It allows shooters to adjust their pistol grip into various positions with a simple locking handle. The 360° ARG will mount on any AR15 and AR10 lower receiver replacing the standard pistol grip. It fits standard mil-spec AR-style grip mounts, even non-AR15 weapon platforms, using AR-style mounts with no modifications required. MSRP: $119.95. For more info: (844) 556-4747, Mid-Evil.com
PLR Riflescope Series
SIGHTRON Inc.
SIGHTRON launched its Precision Long-Range (PLR) Riflescope Series, taking long-range competition and target shooting into the future. Models include the 8-32×56, 6-24×50, 10-50×60 and 6-24×50 FFP (first image focal plane). The SIII PLR Riflescope Series features 30mm tubes, a new internal zero-stop mechanism and illuminated reticle options. MSRP: Starting at $1,149.99. For more info: (919) 562-3000, Sightron.com
Anaconda
Colt’s Mfg. Inc.
An updated Anaconda has been added to Colt’s Snake Gun revolver series. With a six-round large frame, the Anaconda is a U.S. forged stainless steel double-action revolver chambered in 44 Magnum. The 2021 version has been fully redesigned to use an oversized Python action with a bulked-up frame for added strength. Recoil-absorbing Hogue overmolded grips are interchangeable with all Colt Python grips. The full-lug, ventilated rib barrel is offered in 6″ and 8″ lengths. MSRP: $1,499. For more info: (800) 962-2658, Colt.com
MPL1
Axeon Optics
Axeon Optics has launched the MPL1 pistol light with ergonomic rear switches featuring three light modes. Lightweight and compact, the MPL1 delivers 300 lumens of light ideal for self-defense handguns. Designed to maximize threat identification, the Axeon MPL1 is a powerful flashlight for mounting on a handgun with an accessory rail. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (479) 646-4210, AxeonOptics.com
A08 Series
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear & Son Cutlery’s A08 Series features automatic opening lockbacks that fit the budget and lifestyle of the American work force. Knives in the series have 440 stainless steel blades that swiftly open with the push of a recessed button. The EDM Precision locking mechanism ensures safe and reliable operation of the knives. Handle materials are Rosewood, Genuine India Stag Bone or Black G10. The A08 knives also come with a pocket clip and lanyard hole. MSRP: $158.75 to $174.99. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
HTF Concealed Storage/ Carry Garment Bag
Skinner Sights
Skinner Sights’ HTF Concealed Storage/Carry Garment Bag is designed to hold two handguns, eight handgun magazines, a long gun up to 40″ in length, three rifle mags, a tactical flashlight, a knife and other miscellaneous items. This handy bag can be hung in a closet with your clothing for a hidden-in-plain-sight concept yet ready to grab and run if needed. MSRP: $249. For more info: (406) 745-4570, SkinnerSights.com
Arkansas Tri-Hone Sharpening System
GATCO Sharpeners
The Arkansas Tri-Hone Sharpening System from GATCO features a coarse silicon carbide stone, a 100% natural Arkansas medium stone and a 100% natural Arkansas fine stone. Weighing 2 lbs., 1 oz., the 3-stone sharpening system mounts on a natural wood triangle for an elevated work surface, making it easy to sharpen outdoor knives, kitchenware and other straight-edge knives/tools. MSRP: $46.25. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com/product/GATCO-10003/