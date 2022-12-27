My Kingdom For A Shell?

Shortages, Shortages

According to Apex Ammunition’s COO Jared Lewis, production runs are affected due to the availability of components. The Mississippi-based Apex is a boutique shell company focusing on non-toxic shells for both the upland and waterfowl markets. “I first noticed supply chain disruptions in the fishing industry, but before long many outdoor companies were impacted. The pandemic certainly increased outdoor participation rates, and the NSSF retailer survey indicated there were 5.4 million first-time gun buyers in 2021. More shooters increase consumption, and it didn’t take long before the hunting and shooting markets were impacted. Initially, brass was in short supply, so we had to look at other metals as alternatives. We switched some production runs to nickel, and that worked for a while. Then we saw the shipping container issue in California, which brought some components online while backordering others. One of our workarounds is to forecast ordering further out, with some timeframes being as extended as 18-plus months.”

Lewis is optimistic about increases to future supplies but he’s cautious about price reductions. “If component pricing comes down then our retail costs will drop,” he said. “But if component prices stay high — which is likely — then our prices will remain where they are. The good thing about high prices is that they spark innovation. Shotshell companies are always innovating, so who knows what the future will bring.”

Morris Baker is the owner of Pennsylvania’s RST Shotshells, favorites of uplanders and waterfowlers who require low compression specialty shells. Baker’s 2″, 2 ½” and paper loads are coveted for use in vintage shotguns with short chambers a well as shotguns with Damascus barrels. “A shortage of one component has created an unparalleled backorder situation with our distribution,” he said. “For the longest time we couldn’t get shot and just when we received a shipment of shot we couldn’t get primers. Powder is now the missing ingredient. The quantities we receive are also far lower than what we ordered, and that’s well lower than demand.”