These are just about the nicest people you’ll ever deal with. The staff is a tiny handful of hard working, skillful craftsmen making high-quality cast bullets in small batches. Based in New Mexico, they make just about every cast lead bullet weight and style you can imagine, from .25 caliber on up to the biggest you’d ever need. They also cater to the amazing world of high performance air guns with cast slugs for the big bore air rifles. I’ve used their .25 slugs for my Airforce and unlike .22 pellets, these knock squirrels clean out of a tree.

If you need muzzleloader bullets, cowboy bullets, buckshot, slick-coat bullets or hunting bullets of all kinds, you’ve found your source. They’re affordable and almost always have the product in stock and ready to ship. When you call, you’ll likely chat with Regina, so let her know where you saw this and she’ll take great care of you!

Hunters-Supply.com

