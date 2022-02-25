Hunters Supply Cast Bullets

I love shooting lead bullets but don’t cast my own very often. With the reloading accessory “pandemic” we’re just easing out of, it’s refreshing to see a company with plenty of product to ship. Hunters Supply specializes in a good range of high quality cast bullets, from .30 caliber to .50 caliber. But what caught my eye right off was their interesting line-up of cast lead “bullets” for air rifles!

From .25 Caliber (49 to 100 grains) up to and including a 420-grain .50 caliber air-rifle bullet, these can turn an air rifle into a real hunting arm. My own experience shooting their 48-grain HP and 49-grain FP through my AirForce .25 caliber air rifle was eye-opening. Unlike conventional waisted pellets, these “real” bullets have amazing killing power all out of proportion to their caliber — and they are accurate.

Their cast bullets for firearms are consistent and predictable and the air gun bullets open amazing doors for precision air rifle shooters. I can’t recommend them enough.

Hunters-Supply.com

