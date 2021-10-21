Somewhere in my collection of reloading manuals dating back some four decades is an old Speer manual — the first one I ever owned when I began reloading .357 Magnums in earnest — with an earmarked page with a load circled for the 125-grain Speer JHP with Hercules 2400.

Every handloader has a starting point. This was mine.

Over the years, it has become a habit to update my library with new manuals to keep up with revisions. Always I’ve paid attention to any change in recommended loads using 2400, whether it was manufactured under the Hercules brand or now that it is an Alliant propellant.

The late Elmer Keith often mentioned 2400 as the propellant he used with his .44 Magnum loads, and for a long time it was my only choice for the .357 and .41 Magnum cartridges. Today, of course, I’ve also adopted Hodgdon’s H110 for magnum loads. Suffice to say both powders are proven performers.

Years ago, one of my pals loaded up a box of .38 Specials with, if I recall correctly, 10 grains of the Hercules 2400 for which the Speer manual No. 11 advised using CCI 350 magnum small pistol primers. They were pretty zippy loads.