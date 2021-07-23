And I Helped!

Most do-it-yourselfers follow the “Shake and Bake” method. For this all one needs is a container like an empty Cool Whip, cottage cheese, sour cream container or any other plastic container preferably with a fitted lid. Bullets are placed in this container, I usually go with around 50 at a time and then around a tablespoon of powder is added, the lid placed on and then the shake begins. I like to shake them back and forth and up and down for one to two minutes. They then go in a colander or wire basket to allow the excess powder to be removed.

Now it is time to bake. A toaster oven works best and they can usually be found at secondhand stores. However, I ordered a new one online and it was delivered to me in two days for less than $30. I use wire baskets I make myself. Ace Hardware has rolls of quarter-inch mesh garden fencing lightweight enough to be molded to the shape of a basket and also to be cut very easily with side-cut pliers.

With the bullets in the basket on the tray provided with the toaster oven, it’s now time to bake. My first couple attempts were for learning. I had to be more careful about making sure the bullets were coated properly and also use the right setting of temperature.

When I set the oven too high — around 450° — some of the bullets actually melted. The proper setting is right at 400° for 10 to 12 minutes. When they are finished baking, the bullets are very hot and need to be handled carefully. It is best to size them as soon as they are cool as they can harden overnight. For sizing I use the very simple Lee Bullet Sizing Die which fits into my Rock Chucker Press along with a bullet punch that fits into the ram much like a shell holder. The bullet is placed on the punch, pushed through the die and goes into a plastic bottle on top of the sizing die. If the bullets are oversize, spraying with something like case-sizing lubricant will make it much easier.