Five Beans In The Wheel?

The Lesson

In the movie, J.B. Books (John Wayne) gives Gillom Rogers (Ron Howard) a shooting lesson with a Colt Single Action Army, also known as the Peacemaker.

The dialog goes something like this:

J.B. Books: “See that tree on the left with the divided trunk? You take the right side. Aim well and put five slugs in it.”

Gillom Rogers: “Why not six?”

J.B. Books: “You keep your hammer on an empty chamber for safety.”

Gillom Rogers: “And if you’re going out to face somebody?”

J.B. Books: “Load six if your insides tell you to.”

Hollywood is rarely historically correct, but did they get this right? Was it common to only load five in a six-shooter?

The root cause of concern is the design of the Colt SAA and other similar revolvers. The firing pin protrudes past the recoil plate when the hammer is at rest. The hammer is riding on the primer if a cartridge is in place. On a correctly working Colt SAA, pulling the hammer back to the first “click” position allows the trigger to catch a safety notch on the hammer, holding the firing pin away from the primer.

The Colt SAA became the official handgun of the U.S. military in 1872. In 1874 the military published a guide every soldier suffering from insomnia should have read, The Description And Management Of The Springfield Rifle, Carbine And Army Revolvers. It was the official guide to the care and use of the military weapons of the day and had the official loading procedure for “Colt’s Revolver, Calibre .45.”

OPERATION — To Load — Hold the Pistol in the left hand, muzzle downward, half-cock it with the right hand and open the gate. Insert the cartridges with the right hand, close the gate and bring the hammer to the safety notch; keep it there until the Pistol is to be fired.

There is no mention of loading five and lowering the hammer down on an empty chamber.

Evidence shows soldiers loaded the pistol fully and carried it on the not-so-safe-notch. Those experienced with the Colt SAA know the notches can be sheared away with a sudden impact or worn away with rough or improper use.