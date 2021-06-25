EXCLUSIVES: Blasphemy, Or Better? Improving The Skeeter Load …

Federal Personal
Defense .22 LR

Written By Brent Wheat
2021
2

For our Quartermaster section, I always use the product at hand before passing judgement. However, I’m going to talk about something I’ve not been able to fully test because I’m told the authorities frown on magazine editors shooting evildoers at random, even if they fully deserve it.

Federal’s new Punch Personal Defense Ammo for .22 LR is unique. Dispensing with meeting the standard FBI ammunition tests — which no .22 LR (to date) would meet — Federal decided to focus purely on penetration. This makes sense as a .22 is woefully underpowered as a fight-stopper but it can be rapidly fatal if employed accurately to critical organs.

In this regard, the flat-nosed 29-grain non-expanding bullet is claimed to have nearly 14″ of penetration in 10% ballistic gel while speeding along at 1,070 fps from a 2″ revolver. This certainly seems like it would get a bad guy’s attention if judiciously applied. I’m highly hesitant to recommend a .22 LR when your life is on the line, but as they say, “Some gun is better than no gun.” The Punch .22 LR might do better than just “some.”
MSRP: $9.99 per 50

FederalPremium.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine August 2021 Issue Now!

2021
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

80% arms
How to Build...
Have you ever wanted to literally build your own pistol or AR-platform gun at home but you don't have a CNC Machine or years of experience?  Tom McHale,...
Read Full Article
Federal Personal...
Federal’s new Punch Personal Defense Ammo for .22 LR is unique.
Read Full Article
JUDGEMENT CALL...
A few years ago, most people never heard of U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez in San Diego, but that was before he handed down two opinions about...
Read Full Article