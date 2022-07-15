Favorite .44 Bullets

Keith, And The Rest

The cast bullet most preferred by me and thousands of other shooters is the “Keith” bullet for the .44 Special and .44 Magnum. This .44 bullet is probably the most recognized and also most used bullet when it comes to shooting .44s even though it has been nearly 90 years since Elmer Keith first designed it. He didn’t find it perfect the first time. Keith had tried several other designs before he hit on his improvement to a semi-wadcutter bullet, which had been designed by a man named Heath several years earlier.

Keith’s design calls for three equal-diameter driving bands, one forming the base, one in the middle of the bullet, and one to ride above the crimping groove and serve as a shoulder on the outside of the cartridge to true up the bullet in the chamber. In between the bottom and center driving bands, there is a generous grease groove and a deep crimping groove between the top and middle bands.

The design has been changed slightly over the years and in fact it often goes back to the original design, then changes, then back, to the point one really does not know which design is being offered without examining it. That being said, I have Keith designs from Hensley & Gibbs, Lyman, NEI and RCBS and when it comes to shooting I can’t find any differences accuracy wise. I have four- and six-cavity molds for the H&G bullet, two- and four-cavity Lyman molds, a four-cavity NEI aluminum mold, which is especially easy to use, and three two-cavity RCBS Keith bullet molds.

I keep a goodly supply of all of these on hand and sized from 0.429″ to 0.432″ for use in various .44 Special and .44 Magnum cylinders. The .44 Special cylinders especially can vary quite a bit from manufacturer to manufacturer and from manufacturing time period to manufacturing time period.

After more than 55 years of accumulating more than 300 bullet molds for just about every use imaginable, I don’t hesitate to say I use these .44 molds more than all the rest combined. And the majority of these .44 bullets are used in .44 Special single- and double-action sixguns. The older ones from the WWI era are usually charged with 6.0 grains of either Unique or Universal that duplicates the original Special loading while most of the others see 7.5 grains of the same powder as an everyday working load.