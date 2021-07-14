Within Regulation
Putting a sight between two barrels doesn’t guarantee either one will put its bullet where those sights suggest, much less both. Good enough for birdshot isn’t good enough for a rifle bullet. Just as with magnum revolvers, recoil affects point of impact and each barrel recoils away from the other and the bullet strike moves both upward and outward. While some makers currently use a laser to get both barrels lined up, it fails to account for the effects of recoil. This can be so nuanced a double is generally only accurate with the ammunition for which it was originally regulated.
This was even more of a problem in the early nitro days. The blistering African sun can heat up rifle barrels until it’s like cuddling with a branding iron and the heat created additional pressure. When the cartridge fired, the bullet went faster and in a different direction than it did in the cooler temperatures of the sceptered isle on which the rifle was regulated. Thus came “tropical loads,” downloaded to accommodate the added pressure which came from transporting them to a substantially hotter climate.
The traditional way to regulate a double is to solder the barrels together, test fire, separate, adjust and re-solder the barrels. Repeat until it’s right, a skilled, laborious process accounting for much of the expense of a fine double.