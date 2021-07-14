Express Trains

The revolution was not in the mechanism but in the advent of smokeless powder and bullet design. “Nitro” powder quickly supplanted blackpowder, first as “nitro for black” replacement loads for extant calibers, then cartridges designed only for smokeless, most notably the Nitro Express (NE). Nicknamed after express trains by James Purdy, the dozens of high velocity NE calibers ranged from .240 to the quintessentially African .470, .500, .577, .600 and the shocking .700 launching a 1,000-grain bullet at a couple times the speed of sound. The popular .470 Nitro Express remains the definitive chambering for a double.

Advances in power were accompanied by those in bullet design such as the advent of jacketing a soft lead core with a harder metal to create non-expanding “solids,” or a variety of creative hollow- and soft-points. Jacketing made penetration easier to achieve and produced a means to both enhance and control expansion, which generally comes at the expense of penetration.

While nitro cartridges shrank considerably in size from the bulky blackpowder rounds, they were still large and only a single-shot or break barrel could contain them. Putting two barrels side by side added recoil-absorbing weight and an instantaneous second shot, an advantage the double has never lost. It also meant the hunter had, in effect, two rifles — two barrels, two locks, two triggers. If one broke he still had a functioning rifle for the months or years it could take to get it to a gunsmith. Since the over/under arrangement is slower to reload, doubles are almost exclusively side-by-sides which also creates a broad sighting plane allowing them to be shot almost instinctively like a bird gun. Except you’re trying to stop the half-ton buffalo coming for you and if you miss, the winged creatures you see will not be quail.

In keeping with the reality of close-range charges, the sights are designed to be fast. The classic express sight has a round bead front and a shallow-V rear, often with a non-tarnishing gold line down its center for faster alignment. Some also had an auxiliary flip-up “moon” sight of ivory or light-colored metal. The safari rifle is as much a self-defense gun as anything else and the minute-of-lion express sight trades the gilt-edged accuracy of peep sights for the opportunity to live long enough to get back to a target range — a good trade to me. Doubles do not have the tack-driving accuracy of a bolt gun but that’s not what they’re for, and it’s one of the reasons you seldom see one with a scope. Other reasons have to do with speed and weight, which affects the gun’s regulation.