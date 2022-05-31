Damascus-steel Barrels

Ain’t Skeered

Shawn Wayment, DVM, is a Colorado bird hunter who isn’t afraid to reach into his gun cabinet and extract a Damascus-barreled shotgun. “I’ve got seven Damascus guns,” he said. “Two are Parkers, two are Lefevers, and three are Frank Hollenbeck Drillings. Every one of their barrel patterns is unique, and they’re all gorgeous. My first Damascus gun was a Parker GH 16 gauge on a 0 frame. Because it’s a 16-gauge on a 20-gauge frame, it’s light and is considered to be the Holy Grail of grouse guns. I found it at M.W. Reynolds shooting and fly-fishing store in Denver, and when I mounted the gun it fit perfectly. After a thorough inspection I bought it on the spot. I’m a bit more careful when hunting with the Damascus gun, and because I hunt at high elevation in rugged terrain, I’m cautious not to ding the barrels. I shoot RST 2-1/2″ low compression shells, and I’ve killed one heck of a lot of birds. These days I don’t care if a shotgun’s barrels are fluid steel, Damascus, or twist. If the gun fits I, buy it.”

Graham N. Greener, the Director of W.W. Greener Sporting Guns LTD offers new shotguns with Damascus barrels manufactured over a century ago. “Our company was the last English gun-making company to make Damascus barrels and production of these ceased in 1903,” he said. “We had a stock of these and decided to make shotguns with these barrels again and some with steel and Damascus interchangeable barrels. These have mostly been side lock side-by-side sporting shotguns in 12 and 20 bores. All have been made to individual orders including pairs and sets of guns. Many are featured on our website.”

Missouri’s Steve Culver, a master knifemaker and a master gunsmith, sought to create a firearm that combines his two unique skill sets. “I made Laffite’s Revenge as a combination weapon,” he said. “I designed the flintlock mechanism to create a .50 caliber flintlock pistol with a spiral-welded Damascus barrel. To that I added a 12″ long Damascus blade that features a Woodhead pattern. The spine slopes downward toward the point that keeps the blade from obstructing the shooter’s view when aiming. They’ve been a highlight in my career but the required production time as well as the required materials is too much. Still, I don’t know of any modern gunsmith who has made Damascus barrels. Do you?”

I do not, but what remains is while shooting a Damascus-barreled shotgun requires more due diligence from a quality gunsmith and the shooting of low-compression shells, these firearms are safe to shoot. And if properly cared for, I suspect they’ll continue to break clays and drop quail many years from now.

