Tricolors

This was a long, long time ago. However, today I’m still connecting the dots only instead of pencil and paper, I’m using cans of Alliant Powder. Alliant — formerly Hercules — offers three Dot powders, namely Red Dot, Green Dot and Blue Dot. Just as their names imply each of these Dot powders is color-coded by having the regular powder flakes interspersed with flakes dyed with the correct color. This is one series of powder that is easily identified just by looking at them.

All of these powders are double-based, with a nitroglycerin content of about 20%. Red Dot originally dates back to 1932, Green Dot to 1965 and Blue Dot to 1972. All three of these were originally designated as shotgun powders, however, they all have excellent applications for handguns, especially sixguns for all three, and semi-automatics for both Red Dot and Green Dot. Over the years, first Hercules and now Alliant both improved these powders and just recently both Red Dot and Green Dot have been changed to be cleaner burning.

On the Propellant Relative Burn Rate Chart in the latest Speer Handloading Manual #15, looking at the lineup of Alliant powders Red Dot is faster than Bullseye while Green Dot is slower than Bullseye; Blue Dot is slightly faster than #2400. Hornady’s latest Manual #7 lists all manufacturers’ powders in numerical order as to burn rate. Bullseye is number two, Red Dot is number 6 and Green Dot is ranked at number 15. Blue Dot is ranked one notch below #2400 at number 49. Burn rates cannot be used to interpolate powders. This tells us Red Dot and Green Dot are for standard or lighter loads while Blue Dot is often used for heavier loads. It is especially good for heavy loads in .44 Special and .44 Magnum sixguns.