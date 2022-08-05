Cast Loads For Springfield’s SA-35

In a world of striker-fired, poly-framed, semi-auto shell shuckers, Springfield Armory surprised everyone with an old school, forged billet all-steel shooter. Now mind you, there’s nothing wrong with poly-framed shooters, I love them. But face it — at the end of the day, traditional shooters relish the heft and feel an all-steel pistol provides.

The gun we’re talking about is one of John Browning’s most popular designs, the Browning Hi-Power. Dubbed the SA-35, holding one rekindles long-lost feelings of nostalgia for combat pistols made the old-fashioned way. It brings a sense of American pride when holding it in your hand. Even British Commandos appreciated the accuracy and reliability of this gun, making it their side-arm choice, calling it the L9A1.

Yup, Springfield Armory’s release of the SA-35 makes what has been a traditionally expensive and collectible pistol in the used market now an affordable proposition. There’s reason to celebrate and Springfield Armory should be commended for making the SA-35 available for the many pistoleros pining for a traditional shooter.