Buffalo Bore Outdoorsman Series

Experience

It takes more than a solitary lifestyle to be successful, and believe me, Sundles knows plenty about handloading quality ammunition. He’s been doing it for 51 years. He keeps up to date on all the latest powders, primers and bullets. He personally checks every lot of new powders he receives for consistency, comparing previous burn rates, and then fine tuning each new lot of powder for every load he offers, making sure it performs to his standards. Does this extra testing take time? You bet! But it’s just one of the many keys to Sundles’ success. To this day Sundles says he’s still learning ways to make his ammunition better.

Plus, being an avid hunter, he knows what works by continuously field testing his ammunition. Nothing beats real experiences to learn how something will perform. Those who use Sundles’ ammo know it to not only be top shelf, but also having top velocity, without being over-pressured. As Jeff Quinn fondly said, “Tim doesn’t cheat you on powder.”

My own experience has shown time and again his ammo to be the most accurate when testing new guns and I’ve yet to ever have a cartridge case “stick” in the chamber from over pressure. I’ve never had a round not chamber, or misfire either.