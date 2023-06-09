Buffalo Bore .25 ACP Hard Cast

If you know Buffalo Bore ammo, you know they make high quality, deep-penetrating hunting and defensive ammo. What caught my eye in a recent shipment from owner Tim Sundles was a box of .25 ACP ammo. Huh? What? Sure enough, that rascal is loading a hard-cast, flat-point 60-grain bullet at an advertised 850 fps. So, I dug out my tiny Beretta 21A .25 auto and the chronograph verified they ran between about 845 fps to 857 fps.

So, if you’re going to face charging ground squirrels — or simply want to feel a bit better about toting a .25 — this new load from Buffalo Bore seems like the best idea going.

Buffalobore.com

MSRP: $34.68

