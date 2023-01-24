Black Powder Cartridges Part IV: The .45 Schofield

New Kid On The Block

The new .45 Smith & Wesson sixgun was known as the Schofield Model. It was designed by Col. George Schofield using the standard single-action Model #3, with a top-break frame, 7″ barrel and a six-shot cylinder. In addition to the new cartridge, Schofield improved the latch of the Model #3 placing it on the frame instead of the top strap, making it much easier to operate especially on horseback.

In 1875 the military procured about 3,000 Schofields. Now they had two .45 sixguns issued to their cavalry and it doesn’t take much imagination to see the problem coming. The .45 Schofield would chamber in the .45 Colt sixguns but the reverse was not true.

The prevailing wisdom is the military dropped purchasing new Schofields due to the above problem. However, noted firearms authority Col. Charles Pate, reports the .45 Schofield was still in use in 1887.

In Centerfire American And British Pistol And Revolver Cartridges from 1950, authors H.P. White and B.D. Munnall state the military got around the above mentioned problem by ceasing the manufacture of the .45 Colt ammunition in the government arsenal and instead concentrated on the Schofield cartridge, which could be used in both the Colt and Smith & Wesson .45 sixguns.

The Schofield was produced only with the standard 7″ Cavalry Model barrel. However, several hundred of these were cut back to 5″ and marked “W.F. & COS EX” and sold to Wells Fargo.

In the mid-1990s Navy Arms brought back the Schofield with an Italian replica from Uberti. Over the ensuing years it has been offered by several American distributors and in barrel lengths of the original 7″, the Wells Fargo 5″ and an easier-to-conceal 3 ½” barrel. These are quality replicas yet they are chambered in .45 Colt instead of .45 Schofield.

Currently manufactured replica Schofields will accept both .45 Schofield and .45 Colt ammunition. However, this does not necessarily transfer over to other sixguns chambered in .45 Colt. The problem arises as the .45 Schofield has a different diameter rim than the .45 Colt.

Going back to the original .45 Colt ammunition, we find a very minuscule rim that was no problem in the Colt Single Action Army as cartridges were ejected one at a time with the ejector rod. However, the Smith & Wesson Schofield used simultaneous ejection of all cartridges with a star-shaped ejector, much like those found on double-action revolvers today. For this to work, it required a sturdier rim than found on .45 Colt cartridges at the time. The .45 Schofield rounds will work in all replica .45 Colt Single Actions I have encountered, but problems arise when trying to use the Schofield in a sixgun featuring enclosed rims such as the Ruger Old Model Blackhawk and Smith & Wesson .45 Double Action.