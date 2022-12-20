Black Powder Cartridges Part 3

Backstory

Winchester had begun with the 1860 Henry, which was then improved to the 1866 Yellow Boy by adding a forearm and a side-loading gate. Both of these were chambered for the .44 Rimfire. It was not a very powerful loading but was a great start.

Then, in 1873, Winchester was proud to put his name on what was to be known as “The Gun That Won The West,” the Model 1873 Winchester. Gone were the brass frames as this Winchester was made first with iron and then a steel frame. Such a firearm deserved a proper chambering and now the relatively light .44 Rimfire was replaced by the more powerful .44 Winchester Centerfire, which as its name implies was a centerfire rather than a rimfire cartridge. Being a centerfire cartridge, it could be reloaded.

There was also a very important “unintended consequence” of the development of the .44 WCF. The 1860, 1866 and 1873 Winchesters all had the same basic action. The cartridge came straight back out of the magazine tube, straight up with the lifter and then straight into the chamber. This worked well with straight wall cartridges; however, to be able to hold more powder, the newest .44 was basically .45 at the back end and .44 at the front end — a bottlenecked design. This would become very important in 20 years with the arrival of the Model 1892 Winchester.

This new Model 1892 featured twin locking lugs at the back, making it much stronger than the other Winchesters and the feeding of the cartridge was changed. Now the cartridge came back and was fed into the chamber at an angle. The bottleneck shape made this transition very easy.

One of the great advantages of the .44 Henry Rimfire cartridge was the fact it could be had in a sixgun/levergun combination of the Smith & Wesson American revolver and the 1860 or 1866 Winchester. What was needed was a sixgun companion to the 1873 Winchester. It took a couple years, but around 1878 Colt chambered their Single Action Army in .44 WCF. There was probably a little hesitation because of not knowing how a bottlenecked cartridge would work in a revolver chamber. It worked and works just fine.

So far we’ve talked about the .44 Winchester Centerfire or .44 WCF. Today this cartridge is better known as the .44-40 with the “40” designating the charge of black powder. Conventional wisdom tells us the .44-40 designation came about because Marlin wanted to chamber their leverguns in the .44 Winchester Centerfire but did not want to put Winchester’s name on their rifles. Hence, they came up with .44-40 as an alternative.

With its original loading of 40 grains of black powder, the .44-40 in a sixgun was a powerful cartridge with a muzzle velocity well above 900 fps. Using old balloon-head brass and today’s primers and powder, the original loading of 40 grains of black powder yields well over 1,000 fps from a 7 ½” sixgun.