Black Powder And The .44 Russian

Recipes

The .44 Russian proved to be an exceptionally accurate cartridge and noted shooters of the day set many records using the Smith & Wesson New Model #3. Way back when, hearing about the noted accuracy of the .44 Russian, I decided to see it for myself. I loaded cartridges as close as I could to the original black powder loading with a 245-grain round-nosed bullet and fired 25 rounds through a 7 ½” Colt Bisley Model .44 Special I had rescued by using a Christy cylinder and a Colt barrel. Bullets were lubed with a formula designed for black powder loads and the whole combination gave me a group with all 25 rounds in the 10-ring.

Some of my most accurate loads using the USPFA .44 include the following. First with the Oregon Trail 240-grain RNFP over 23 grains of Goex FFg yields a muzzle velocity of right at 800 fps with a 3/4″ group while the same powder in FFFg granulations is right at 765 fps and a 7/8″ group. Switching to the Lyman original #429383 round-nosed bullet with 20 grains of Pyrodex gives groups just over 1″ and a muzzle velocity of 775 fps. Going with the lighter 200-grain RNFP bullet, 20 grains of Triple-Seven FFg results in right at 900 fps and a group of 1″ while 23 grains of Goex FFg gives the same accuracy with a very pleasant shooting 725 fps.

Starline offers excellent .44 Russian brass in these days. I pretty much follow the same regimen loading .44 Russian with black powder as I do all other sixgun cartridges. Namely, cases are full-length sized, the case mouth expanded, a magnum primer seated and then powder charges use the Lee powder dippers or a brass flask with a spout of the proper size.

These spouts are available in increments of five grains and I keep them on hand from 15 grains up to 40 grains. As with all black powder cartridges, the best method for keeping powder fouling minimal is using a quality black powder lube. However, when using bullets such as those supplied by Oregon Trail, I am careful to swab out the barrel after every cylinder full as the lube designed for smokeless powder does nothing as far as keeping a black powder gun clean.

There was a time when almost all of my .44 shooting was with the .44 Magnum or heavy loaded .44 Specials. These days I find myself more likely to reach for easier-shooting .44 Russians and more often than not those loaded with black powder. There is something almost therapeutic when traveling this path.

