Big-Bore Carbines

I like big holes, especially at the end of my barrel! Big holes mean big bullets. Big bullets make big holes in things, so there’s no need to rely on expansion to get the results we want. Big holes make things bleed faster and deflate lungs quicker, too. Two holes are better than one at incapacitating the creature we’ve perforated with a sucking chest wound.

Big, heavy, cast bullets have been doing these things for years … just ask any buffalo (actually American Bison). The bullets have a tendency to plow long, deep and straight due to something called momentum. It’s this simple concept that was so effective on Bison with such a