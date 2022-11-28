Beagling Bullets

But Wait …

Traditionally the .40-82 used a 0.406″ diameter, round-nose, flat-point lead bullet weighing 240–280 grains. In slugging the barrel of my Winchester, I found it to be just a hair over 0.406″. Many long-range bulletcasters recommend a bullet 0.001″ larger than the groove diameter. Ideally, I needed a bullet dropping at 0.407″ or slightly larger to swage back to 0.407″.

Reading through books and getting advice from Mike Venturino, I felt the Lyman 403169 was the best choice. The kick in the pants was every online retailer was out of stock with no backorder, or one would pop up on an auction site for double or triple the regular retail price!

But, Lady Luck smiled on me for once. A friend had a reasonably priced RCBS mold, which cast a similar bullet. When I started casting, Lady Luck stopped smiling and started laughing. Instead of being 0.406″ to 0.408″, the bullets dropped at 0.404″!

While casting a bullet undersized by 0.002″ to 0.003″ doesn’t sound like much, it can mean the difference between holes touching at 50 yards or keyhole bullets all over the target. Some long-range competitors have experienced accuracy issues with bullets just 0.0005″ undersized!

Many shooters assume all gun manufacturers machine their bores and grooves identically. They don’t. While gun makers follow industry standards, those standards have tolerances, meaning the bore can be slightly larger or smaller and still be in the specified tolerance window. Older barrels, made with less-precise machining or with lots of wear, can be on the edge of the tolerance window or even outside it. This is why slugging a barrel is so important. A shooter has to know — not guess — what size bullet they need on a specific gun. If the bullet doesn’t fill the bore fully, the bullet will not fully engage the rifling and the rifle becomes a smoothbore musket. Also, the hot gasses can cause leading as it escapes around the bullet.

So back to my mold issue — the bullets were too small. An obvious choice would be to order a custom mold from a company like Accurate Molds (AccurateMolds.com). But, there were two issues. It seemed every other bullet caster in the country was ordering a custom mold, making the turnaround time longer than I wanted to wait. And custom molds are not cheap; plus I already had a mold. Surely there was a way to make what I had work?

In desperation, I went to the one website I knew would have workable answers, castboolits.gunloads.com. From there I learned how other casters developed solutions to an undersized mold.