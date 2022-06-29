Alliant’s Red Dot and .44 Sixguns

In The Beginning

For many years, actually decades, my loads were full-house .44 Magnum loads mostly such as Keith’s choice of his 250-grain hard-cast bullet over 22.0 grains of #2400. About 10 years ago, I was faced with coming up with loads that would allow me to shoot 250 to 300 rounds in a session without my hands paying for it several days thereafter and my loads were dropped down to a muzzle velocity of around 1,100 fps.

Now I find myself at another threshold, a much lower threshold if I am going to be able to continue to shoot big-bore sixguns. Everything changes as we grow older and my hands and wrists will no longer take the full-house loads, or even the drop-down load, on a regular basis.

I have used several powders, however, for this installment we look at Alliant Red Dot for use in .44 sixguns. This includes chamberings of not only .44 Magnum, but .44 Special, .44 Colt, .44 Russian and .44-40. For most of my loadings I use Oregon Trail’s 240-, 225- or 200-grain RNFP (Round Nosed Flat Point) cast bullets.

In the .44 Magnum, I go with 5.0 grains of Red Dot and the 240-grain bullet. This load in a Ruger Super Blackhawk cut back to 4-3/4″ clocks out at 785 fps and puts five shots in well under 1″ at 20 yards. Switching to the 44 Special with the 225-grain bullet, I drop down to 4.5 grains of Red Dot. In a 7-1/2″ Texas Longhorn Arms West Texas Flat-Top Target model, this is an 800 fps load and groups in 1″. The same load under a 200-grain bullet results in 770 fps and the same accuracy. Both are very pleasant shooting. Going up to 5.0 grains with this bullet in the .44 Special gives me 870 fps in a 5-1/2″ Colt New Frontier with the same accuracy.