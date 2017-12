The Ammo Armor protective sleeve prevents dust and dirt from damaging or jamming ammunition in a spare magazine. Ammo Armor is made from military grade ABS plastic and designed with a tapered opening for easy use. The compression fit ensures once it’s installed, it stays put. It is currently available in three colors: Midnight Black, Olive Drab and Desert Tan.

(800) 542-2666

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/ammo-armor