American Tactical introduces the MB3 series of shotguns. The classic 12-gauge pump shotguns are ideal for home defense. The MB3-R features a 18.5-inch barrel, mounted Picatinny rail for optics, a blade style front sight and is 39.25-inches overall.

(800) 290-0065

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/american-tactical-imports-inc