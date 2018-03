American Built Arms Company (A*B Arms) is now shipping the A*B Arms MOD*X Side Folder Mechanism for the KRISS Vector line of firearm products. The MOD*X Side Folder Mechanism is an affordable, lightweight adapter compatible with the KRISS Vector — allowing Vector owners to add their own AR-style pistol brace or buttstock to be used in a side-folding configuration.

American Built Arms Company

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/american-built-arms-company