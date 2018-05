ALPS OutdoorZ announces the Bino Harness X and the Upland Game Vest X are now available in an extra large size. The Bino Harness features larger overall dimensions of the main pocket — 6.5 x 7 x 2.75 inches — to accommodate larger optics, and offers the same of the original design. The Upland Game Vest features a larger waist belt range: 40 – 64 inches. The XL gives users 4 more inches of padded belt adjustment and larger game bag.

