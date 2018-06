Alien Gear Holsters announces an update to the ShapeShift Modular Holster System. For 2018, Alien Gear Holsters is set to release the ShapeShift Ankle Holster. This comfortable, self-supporting holster is designed with customizable retention and is fully compatible with the entire modular holster system.

(208) 215-2046

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/alien-gear-holster