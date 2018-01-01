Alchemy Custom Weaponry

Alchemy Custom Weaponry (ACW), acquired by Cabot Guns in 2016, is relaunching its brand of custom 1911 pistols. The first three models available are the “government length” (5-inch) ACW Prime, the commander size ACW Anomaly and the “officers concealed carry” size ACW Brimstone. Each model features a tuned and polished extractor, high grip modification and drill steel pin sets. A lower and flared ejection port smooths the firing process. Other features include a polished feed ramp, throated barrel and hand-polished ignition components. ACW 1911s offer an accuracy guarantee of 1 inch at 25 yards.

(724) 602-4431
www.gunsmagazine.com/company/alchemy-custom-weaponry

