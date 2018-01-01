Alchemy Custom Weaponry (ACW), acquired by Cabot Guns in 2016, is relaunching its brand of custom 1911 pistols. The first three models available are the “government length” (5-inch) ACW Prime, the commander size ACW Anomaly and the “officers concealed carry” size ACW Brimstone. Each model features a tuned and polished extractor, high grip modification and drill steel pin sets. A lower and flared ejection port smooths the firing process. Other features include a polished feed ramp, throated barrel and hand-polished ignition components. ACW 1911s offer an accuracy guarantee of 1 inch at 25 yards.

(724) 602-4431

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/alchemy-custom-weaponry