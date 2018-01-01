Adco Sales Magazine Holders

For years, ADCO Sales has provided target shooters with a simple item to hold down the magazine follower while reloading during pistol matches. The company developed the JRSET — which includes the STJR (in red) and STSW (in blue) — to help alleviate confusion between the basic black STJR and STSW. The STJR is compatible with firearms from Ruger, High Standard, Browning, Colt and others, while the STSW focuses on the S&W M41 and Walther GSP .22 target pistols.

ADCO Sales

(781) 935-1799

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/adco-sales