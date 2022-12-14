Win With The Facts

Education begins at home and defending the Second Amendment means educating people about gun-related topics.

We’re talking about telling your friends, neighbors, co-workers and shooting buddies about things they might want to know so they can pass it along. Anti-gunners have gotten a free ride for decades from the establishment media, but you can counter with the facts.

For example, how many of you know about the 2021 National Firearms Survey, conducted by William English at the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University? The 46-page updated analysis of guns in America contains some interesting facts in need of dissemination, which usually is most efficient at the ground level.

The abstract is loaded with information, such as:

• Firearms are used defensively by gun owners approximately 1.67 million times annually.

• The overall rate of adult gun ownership in the U.S. is 31.9%.

• Most defensive gun use involves handguns (65.9%).

• The overwhelming majority of defensive gun uses (81.9%) did not involve an actual shot being fired. The mere display of a firearm, as a late friend of mine once observed, “is a great deterrent to violence.”

• Just over one-fourth (25.2%) of defensive gun uses occurred in the home of the gun owner while 53.9% occurred outside of the home but on their property.

• An impressive 56.2% of gun owners acknowledged carrying a sidearm for personal protection “in at least some circumstances.” About 35% of gun owners said they carry a handgun “with some frequency.”

It’s a fascinating report and English has done a good job of publishing the data without a lot of rhetoric. The abstract says English estimated about 20.7 million gun owners — 26.3% — carry concealed handguns. On the downside, an alarming 34.9% of the 16,708 identified gun owners involved in the survey, which included about 54,000 U.S. residents, reported occasions when they had wanted to carry a defensive sidearm but were prevented from doing so by local regulations.

What does this tell you? It is a stark reminder about the value of state preemption statutes, which prohibit “local regulations” from disarming law-abiding citizens. This is a good argument in support of state preemption. Colorado lawmakers repealed preemption in the Centennial State allowing for local officials to adopt their own mishmash of ordinances and it will be telling to see whether any good comes of it. Personally, it doesn’t seem likely.