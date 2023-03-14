We’re Up Against Loons!

The Real Gun Nuts?

Indeed, I will hazard a guess if gun owners made remarks like this in a public forum, they would be red-flagged and disarmed and perhaps even sent to a hospital for mental evaluation. Judge these comments for yourself:

“All these gun nuts share a common desire — THEY live for the day when they can gun down another person, they LUST for that day, and if it doesn’t come fast enough to suit them, they CREATE a threat, like George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin’s MURDERER.”

“These gun ‘enthusiasts’ need to be tamped down. In this country we now require strict bans on all such weapons for private citizens enamoured (sic) of gun culture.”

“Assault weapons manufacturers used advertising psyops from the tobacco industry to sell the ‘coolness’ of owning assault weapons…. Gullible Americans, especially weak men searching for their masculinity, responded in droves.”

“We The People Can Solve This … Congress repeals or amends the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The government buys back guns at market value. After one year of buy backs, Congress passes gun control laws. If you get caught with a gun, you go to jail for seven years. If you shoot someone, you go to jail for life. If you kill someone with a gun you get the death penalty. Law enforcement and the military have guns. However, police must return their weapon to the police armory at the end of their shift, and Marines and Army return their weapons to the armory before leaving the base. Hunters and farmers are allowed to keep one shotgun or muzzle loader. However, they must have a background check, and a psychiatric evaluation by a licensed psychiatrist. In addition, hunters and farmers must keep their guns locked in a gun safe, and submit to a yearly inspection by local police.”

“I can’t believe anybody in their right mind is opposed to the banning of military-style assault weapons. Personally, I’ve never wanted to own a gun of any description. I don’t hunt. Yes, I’m small, female, and old, and I live in a ‘dangerous’ city, but don’t feel that I need a gun for self-defense and if I did, I’d carry a small pistol in my purse. Would I actually tote around an assault gun on the street or on the Metro? This is a ridiculous argument.”

Even when they are making arguments in a rational way, some of the things gun control proponents say or write can be enough to make their schooling questionable.

When attorney Rob Reid penned an op-ed for the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper last year, his remarks suggested his unfamiliarity with the 2008 Heller ruling language. Mr. Reid wrote, “The constitution does not provide an explicit right to have guns. I’m not against owning them, but stop hanging your hat on a illigitimate (sic) interpretation of the constitution that was invented around 1973. Use the actual constitution and its actual history. Not this ‘originalist’ version. It is a lie…. The entire originalist or textualist interpretation is made up and as it was intended to provide right wing nuts their fascist government, it can be seen as traitorous.”

Mr. Reid is certainly entitled to his opinion. Of course, he might want to do some serious research on the subject. If, by the time he has read through some writings of people like David Kopel and Stephen Halbrook, he is still on the wrong side, so be it.

Then there are the revisionist historians who are now claiming the Second Amendment’s roots are racist, allowing southern slave owners to form and arm “militias” to pursue runaway slaves. It is a notion so bereft of history and common sense as to suggest the people who believe this rubbish are in need of counseling.