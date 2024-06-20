Victory Is the Only Thing

It’s Not Black Or White

The overriding challenge, especially for those in the Second Amendment movement, is to capture the majority by electing candidates from the same party who have been fighting increasingly restrictive gun control laws for several years. In a battle such as this, it is better to support someone with whom you may agree perhaps 75% to 80% of the time than it is to refuse to vote, or to cast a protest vote for some third party not-a-chance-in-hell-of-winning individual, thereby allowing the other major party candidate — with whom you disagree 100% of the time — to win.

This is the hard reality: With the future of the Second Amendment at stake, this is no time to be falling on a sword.

The Republican National Convention is this month — July 15–18 in Milwaukee, Wis. — and it seems a foregone conclusion former President Donald Trump will be his party’s nominee. If he is on the ballot in November and wins back the White House, this is only the tip of the political iceberg. He will need a strong Congress, especially a Senate majority. The senate is where judicial nominations are confirmed, hopefully to put forth a conservative, pro-rights agenda for the next four years.

Figure it this way: Every political office from the presidency on down to state legislative races depends on your vote. Not your neighbor’s vote, not your spouse’s vote, nor the guy you work with, the mailman or your barber. Your vote, and this year, if you really care about preserving Second Amendment rights for your children and their children, you must use it. No excuses: No more of this “my vote doesn’t count,” or “I don’t want my name on a list” nonsense. Take this to the bank — your name is already on somebody’s list, and your vote does count, but only if it is cast.

Remember Pericles (495-429 B.C.)? He was the Greek politician, general and something of a philosopher to whom this carved-in-marble quote is attributed: “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”

In the case of American gun owners, politics has already taken an interest in you. As this column has repeatedly stated, politics is a contact sport. It is not a spectator sport. Like it or not, you are on the playing field. Don’t let somebody else convince you to sit on the bench, especially this year.