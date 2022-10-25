Use the Momentum in ’23

We are all eager to celebrate the holidays this month — me especially since I was born on Christmas — but before you know it, state legislatures across the country will be convening, many with new faces and new priorities. Now is the time to build on the momentum we achieved earlier this year with a monumental Supreme Court ruling and two high-profile shooting incidents in which legally armed private citizens won the day.

Our gun rights victory in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen in June was followed by the Greenwood (Indiana) Park Mall shooting in July, during which a heroic 22-year-old legally armed Elisjsha Dicken was able to stop a killer who had already fatally wounded three people. Dicken made favorable headlines, which the gun prohibition lobby and its fellow media travelers dislike because it goes against the gun control narrative.

Dicken was carrying a 9mm pistol in a mall, which, according to its rules of conduct, prohibits weapons. Mall management should have been at the entrance to explain this to would-be mass murderer Jonathan Douglas Sapirman. It’s too late for that now because Dicken put eight of the 10 rounds he fired into the killer, earning well-deserved accolades from local law enforcement, the Greenwood Park mayor and even mall management.

Then, on the last day of July, 80-year-old James Craig Cope used a 12-gauge pump shotgun to thwart what appears to have been a violent robbery of Cope’s Norco Market & Liquor store in Norco, Calif. The incident was captured on the store’s elaborate video security system, with audio, so we could all hear the suspected robber screaming repeatedly after being wounded, “He shot my arm off!”

The suspect, identified as DeShawn Lee Belvin, 23, was armed with a semi-auto rifle fitted with a magazine already banned in California; proof positive of the ineffectiveness of California’s strict gun laws.