Use the Momentum in ’23
It’s time to ramp up, not relax
We are all eager to celebrate the holidays this month — me especially since I was born on Christmas — but before you know it, state legislatures across the country will be convening, many with new faces and new priorities. Now is the time to build on the momentum we achieved earlier this year with a monumental Supreme Court ruling and two high-profile shooting incidents in which legally armed private citizens won the day.
Our gun rights victory in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen in June was followed by the Greenwood (Indiana) Park Mall shooting in July, during which a heroic 22-year-old legally armed Elisjsha Dicken was able to stop a killer who had already fatally wounded three people. Dicken made favorable headlines, which the gun prohibition lobby and its fellow media travelers dislike because it goes against the gun control narrative.
Dicken was carrying a 9mm pistol in a mall, which, according to its rules of conduct, prohibits weapons. Mall management should have been at the entrance to explain this to would-be mass murderer Jonathan Douglas Sapirman. It’s too late for that now because Dicken put eight of the 10 rounds he fired into the killer, earning well-deserved accolades from local law enforcement, the Greenwood Park mayor and even mall management.
Then, on the last day of July, 80-year-old James Craig Cope used a 12-gauge pump shotgun to thwart what appears to have been a violent robbery of Cope’s Norco Market & Liquor store in Norco, Calif. The incident was captured on the store’s elaborate video security system, with audio, so we could all hear the suspected robber screaming repeatedly after being wounded, “He shot my arm off!”
The suspect, identified as DeShawn Lee Belvin, 23, was armed with a semi-auto rifle fitted with a magazine already banned in California; proof positive of the ineffectiveness of California’s strict gun laws.
Build On It
This isn’t just an opportunity for gun rights and self-defense advocates to pat themselves on the back. Right now, only weeks before state lawmakers gather for a new round of legislative tampering with our rights and pocketbooks, grassroots gun rights activists should be doing at least two things.
If you have a new legislator in your district, introduce yourself, let him/her know your interests and make sure they have your contact information. As you read this, there is still time to send a Christmas card or wish them a Happy New Year just to get acquainted.
If you’re working with the same lawmakers, prepare a list of proposals for the coming legislative session. It’s always good to have a few suggestions and here are two good ones:
• Scrap “gun-free zones” and explain why these are horrid, and sometimes deadly, mandates. Contrast the Greenwood Park Mall outcome with any local incident which occurred in a gun-free zone in your state. Show why it is a good thing to have an armed private citizen around when police are minutes away.
• Work on making your state a “Constitutional Carry” jurisdiction. Twenty-five states have done away with requirements to have a carry permit or license and it’s time to increase that number. No person should be required to obtain a permit in order to exercise a constitutionally protected fundamental right.
As you gather this holiday season with your shooting and/or hunting buddies, set up small teams or networks to monitor any new gun control legislation. Be prepared to remind lawmakers about language in the Bruen ruling making certain ideas unconstitutional.
You’re right; what I’m suggesting is Second Amendment activists weaponize a Supreme Court ruling. The other side isn’t shy about using laws or regulations to make your life miserable, so why shouldn’t you fight back using the same tactic?
Protect Preemption
In my home state of Washington, anti-gunners are furious that earlier this year the state Supreme Court struck down a safe storage mandate in the city of Edmonds because it was in direct (and deliberate) violation of our 35-year-old model preemption act.
We’re expecting one of two strategies. Either they will reintroduce legislation to scrap preemption or attempt to pass a citizen initiative. The billionaire-backed gun prohibition lobby in Seattle will be behind either approach.
Watch out for the same thing in your state. Anti-gunners hate preemption because it prevents gun-hating municipal politicians from setting up their own set of gun control laws. Such ordinances are deliberately confusing and frequently conflicting with mandates in bordering jurisdictions. The purpose is to penalize and discourage gun owners from exercising their rights.
Another important task is to examine your state’s use-of-force/self-defense statutes. In the aftermath of Greenwood Park and Norco, if you are ever forced by circumstances beyond your control to resort to lethal force, be absolutely certain you are on solid legal ground.
If your state does not have a “stand-your-ground” protection in statute, borrow language from some other state and find friendly lawmakers to push the legislation. You must always protect your right to self-defense.
Stay In Touch
Many state legislatures have toll-free legislative hotlines allowing citizens to stay in touch with their elected representatives. If your state doesn’t have such a service, find a friendly lawmaker to get one established.
If it’s free, use such a hotline to contact your representative. Be specific, be accurate, be polite — after all, you’ll be talking to some overworked call-receiver, not a lawmaker — and leave your name, telephone number and address.
By the middle of January, you should have an email address for your legislator. Memorize it and use it to stay in contact as any good or bad gun legislation is introduced.
Stay in touch with fellow activists as well. If you’re not part of a phone tree to receive alerts about pending legislation, set one up. I belong to a rather large group of activists with their own Facebook page, the Washington Legislative Action Group. There are thousands of members and they get things done.
With such a group monitoring legislative activity, it’s easier to get word out to activists about sudden or pending public hearings on gun legislation.
Monitor the Media
In general terms, the media is not your friend, but in some cases, this is slowly changing.
Use crime rates in your state to show how gun control isn’t working, has never worked and never will work to prevent crime whenever you talk to reporters covering gun legislation.
There is another reason to monitor the media. Newspapers and television news agencies will report on upcoming hearings or new legislation dealing with guns. It is inevitable because “gun rights versus gun control” is a hot button issue. It grabs reader and viewer interest, and in turn helps circulation and builds audiences.
If you talk to a reporter, don’t make stuff up; the other side does that and you need to maintain credibility. Eventually, journalists figure out who is telling the truth and who isn’t.
Now Relax
Planning a legislative strategy should not ruin your holidays. This is the time of year to be with friends and family, share memories and even gifts.
Even warriors need some down time. Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are to be enjoyed. Like it or not, we all have fewer holidays on the horizon than we might like to admit, so savor each one.
Just because we’ve got three positive Supreme Court rulings in our corner, gun prohibitionists are not backing down. The losses have made them even more determined to crush your rights.
This column has just provided a game plan to beat them — now, it’s up to you.