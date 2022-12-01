New Year, New Challenges

Be Prepared

Be prepared to defend preemption by testifying at legislative hearings. Here are the strongest arguments:

• Preemption guarantees uniformity in firearms regulation from one state border to the other. This is paramount not only to follow the spirit of Supreme Court gun rulings, but also prevents the creation of confusing, and often conflicting, local ordinances.

• Preemption is the law in more than 40 states, placing responsibility for regulation solely in the hands of the state legislature. “Are you suggesting, Senator, you don’t feel yourself and your colleagues are adequately qualified and responsible enough to regulate firearms for all citizens of the state? I find that astonishing!”

• Preemption is an aid to law enforcement and the courts because municipal police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers will all be operating from the same rulebook. “Representative Jones, do you want to make it more difficult for police to do their jobs?”

The purpose of such arguments is to put proponents of gun control on the spot. Make them explain why they think it’s such a great idea to surrender their authority and power to a bunch of local politicians who can’t even balance a city budget. Make them justify hindering police and deputies with confusing and conflicting local regulations.

Be able to drop everything on short notice and head for the state capitol, to attend a rally or visit your state representative. Likewise, have the telephone number of your congressional representative’s district office handy on your cellphone so you can call and leave a message. Ditto your U.S. Senator’s local office, even if they typically vote anti-gun. You’ve got to remind these people you are watching and you care about your rights.

If you see a one-sided news report on a gun rights issue, call the reporter or his/her editor and complain about it. “Interesting story, and it was informative, so when are you going to report the other side of this story? I’d be happy to refer you to people to interview and I’m also available.”