Lockstep Lexicon

A Bold-Faced Lie

Earlier this year, when newly-installed Seattle, Washington Mayor Bruce Harrell held a presser to explain how he would attack the “gun violence epidemic” in his city, he said this: “We have too many guns pouring into the cities, and into our country. And you will hear, this year, me lead efforts on trying to get relief from the exemption RCW 9.41.290 (Washington state’s model preemption law). You’ll hear me talking about that. I don’t know how many lives have to be lost before we realize we’re one of the few states that has that kind of restriction allowing the state to govern the laws we need for our city of Seattle.”

It was simply not true. Washington is not “one of the few states” with a firearms preemption law and don’t allow anyone to get away with saying something similar about your state. At last count 42 states have adopted such statutes and Washington’s was the model used by many of those states to craft their own. Washington adopted preemption to create uniformity in gun laws from border-to-border in 1983 and revised and strengthened the law in 1985, the year the National Rifle Association held its annual convention in Seattle.

It is part of the calculated lie, which Gresham defined in the simplest terms: “When you can throw out a lie with a 10-second soundbite and it takes us 60 seconds to come back with a response, with data and facts, we lose.”

Perhaps the best example of this was a line from the John Ford-John Wayne-James Stewart classic The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. It was a western about good versus evil, but the real message of the story was about revealing the truth while destroying a myth long perpetuated by — you guessed it — the media.

“When legend becomes fact,” said the local newspaper editor at the end of the film, “print the legend.”

This is why people like Herrell, and even Joe Biden with his oft-repeated canard about how the Second Amendment did not allow everyone to own a gun at the time it was adopted, get away with it. Or at least think they do.

The public is habitually too gullible to question such claims as Harrell’s and the press is too lazy and far too aligned with the prevaricators to challenge them.