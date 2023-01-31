Keep It Credible

Be Correct, Not Political

He was right then and his advice is still right today. It’s essentially what this column has been telling readers for quite some time. Have the facts, share them, and let the people make up their own minds.

The “other side” of the gun control battle makes a habit of exaggeration or playing loose with facts and the media never calls them on it. For example, nobody in the establishment media has ever challenged Shannon Watts at Moms Demand Action for her claim the “gun lobby” has a “guns everywhere” agenda, even though the allegation is demonstrably false.

In an email blast sent over her signature last fall, Watts lamented, “As ESPN recently reported, gun violence is on the rise at school sports events. Young people, rather than enjoying a night with their friends and classmates, are being traumatized.” It was a remark designed to demonize honest gun owners while playing on the emotions of parents who worry about their children.

While she tried to pin the blame for all of this angst on the “gun lobby,” nobody in the press challenged the statement as hogwash. Watts and her PR folks got away with creating a myth because no reporter had the temerity to ask, “Shannon, you do realize guns are prohibited on school campuses by law, right? You know law-abiding citizens don’t pack heat at a high school football or basketball game, because it’s illegal, right?

“You realize, Shannon, any teen carrying a concealed gun to a school sports event is violating any number of existing state and federal statutes, don’t you?”

“Shannon, did you ever hear of the Gun Free School Zones Act?”

“Shannon, can you point us to documents or statements from groups such as the NRA, SAF, CCRKBA or GOA that say they want guns everywhere?”

Yet there was silence from the press — the same media who would publicly demonize an armed private citizen for unintentionally violating a “sensitive area” created by an anti-gun Legislature. The same media, one might add, would invade your privacy by publishing your home address as a gun owner, if they could get hold of the information, just for a sensational headline.