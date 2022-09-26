Gun Control Liars

Gallery Of Lies

Let’s consider some examples because they’re still mouthing the same lies today, more than four months later.

From Brady United: “The Brady team is already fighting in state legislatures to craft legislation that will protect lifesaving gun laws despite the Supreme Court’s radical interpretation of the Second Amendment. Because all Americans are at risk with virtually anyone able to carry a loaded, concealed handgun anywhere.”

The last sentence is an outright lie, and they know it. Bruen did not make it possible for “virtually anyone” to carry a loaded, concealed handgun anywhere. This argument is deliberately designed to create fear. The majority opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas did not say all gun laws were nullified, nor did it strike down state statutes still requiring a license or permit to carry a concealed handgun. It did not say henceforth convicted felons could suddenly start legally packing guns. To imply otherwise is simply claptrap.

When he closed his 63-page majority opinion, Thomas reminded the nation of something the gun prohibition lobby has been trying to ignore and erase for decades. Now is a good time to read it again.

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.’ We know of no other constitutional right an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

From an editorial in the San Luis Obispo Tribune: “The Supreme Court says even that minimal showing of need is contrary to the Second Amendment. Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority decision, concluded gun owners need offer no such explanation — that the Second Amendment gives them the intrinsic right to carry weapons wherever they please, with the exception of those ‘sensitive places.’”