Demand Credible Answers

All Are Equal

The right to keep and bear arms may be treated like the ugly second-cousin at a family picnic but it is just as important and deserving of respect as the rights of free speech, the press, religion, the presence of legal counsel during police interrogation and the right to an attorney when prosecuted in a court of law.

So, you bet this is a question politicians should answer and not with some song-and-dance response that doesn’t really answer your inquiry. Don’t let them get away with it.

Question: If there is a waiting period on gun purchases, why not on other court-recognized rights?

As Joe Biden is fond of saying, “C’mon, man!” Why should a law-abiding citizen have to wait any longer than it takes for a NICS check to be conducted before he/she can walk out of a gun shop with a newly purchased firearm? It’s a serious question deserving of a serious answer. Good luck with that.

The National Instant Check System was created to allow quick exercise of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. When the proposal was initially explained by the people working at Capitol Hill during the first Clinton administration, they put politicians on the spot by noting credit card companies even 30 years ago could verify someone’s credit history, so why can’t the country create a system by which gun dealers can verify a would-be gun buyer’s qualification to purchase a firearm?

The alternative pushed at the time was a national waiting period. The NICS check derailed that idea but it’s back because anti-gunners aren’t concerned about crime so much as they are about inconveniencing law-abiding gun buyers.

Question: If you are required to get a permit before buying a gun, why shouldn’t a permit be required to ________ (fill in the blank)?

No matter how many times one repeats this, it still escapes gun control/prohibition advocates that “a right, is a right, is a right.” It’s not okay to treat one constitutionally protected right one way, and another protected right differently.

Anti-gunners dodge this question with the acrobatic talent of an Olympics-class gymnast.