Confronting State Lawmakers

Across the country this month, state legislatures will be opening for business and by now grassroots gun rights activists should know who their local representatives are, how to reach them and someone on their staff to contact.

It’s not rocket science and you can bet the farm people in the gun prohibition movement already have this information. They will be using it to support their anti-gun-rights friends in state capitols and to browbeat, bully, harass and scare lawmakers they see as the enemy. Pro-rights state senators and representatives or assembly members on their enemies lists will be branded as tools of the “gun lobby,” child-haters and bigots. Name-calling begins the moment anti-gunners have lost the argument but that’s really all the gun control movement has left.

You may be able to testify at hearings. You may be asked to simply show up in an effort to display solidarity, or just provide force of numbers. The critical thing is to be there. The numbers count and the mere image of numbers people can’t count accurately can be impressive.

Remember this: Nothing so dreadfully sends a wrong message to politicians as a sparse turnout at a demonstration/rally. Stage an event on the Capitol steps with only a few dozen or maybe a couple of hundred people and your cause will get laughed out of town. Politics is a game of numbers and if you can’t rally the troops to take a day out of their lives to show up, legislators are going to be less-than-impressed. Eventually, they will wonder why they’re expending political capital for people who can’t be bothered to get in the game.

The message they perceive — “These people don’t care enough to show up, so they’re not going to do anything but complain on social media when we add more restrictions.”

They might reach one more conclusion — “People who don’t show up to protect their rights are also people who won’t vote me out of office.”