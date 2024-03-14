Subguns For Mulberries

For years, English countryside farmer Arthur Vaughan fought a losing battle to protect his garden from swarms of hungry birds. He tried all the conventional techniques — scarecrows of all types, netting, mirrors, even plastic owls — with no success.

Finally, to his great joy and the chagrin of his bucolic Taunton neighbors, he found what works: machineguns, charging elephants and the screams of urban rioters.

Vaughan purchased a noise generator from a British electronics company, one which plays 25 different fowl-frightening sounds. Aside from warfare, looting and maddened pachyderms, he found songs by Bob “Bobcat” Geldorf and the sound of a cat being stomped quite effective.

“It does a marvelous job,” Vaughan said. “If you come and live in the country, you have to get used to the noise.”

His neighbors objected but preferred recordings of machinegun fire to the real thing.